Final Culver City Election Results

Two new faces will be seated on Culver City City Council plus local voters decide on rent control and a real estate property transfer tax.

City Council

Top-3 candidates win City Council seat

  1. ALBERT VERA (10,665) 18.74%
  2. YASMINE-IMANI MCMORRIN (10,474) 18.40%
  3. GÖRAN ERIKSSON (8,700) 15.28%
  4. FREDDY PUZA (8,672) 15.24%
  5. DARREL MENTHE (7,846) 13.78%
  6. HEATHER WOLLIN (3,900) 6.85%
  7. KHIN KHIN GYI (3,088) 5.43%
  8. ROBERT “MR. Z” ZIRGULIS 2,163 3.80%
  9. ANTHONY RIZZO 1,413 2.48%

About the winners

  • Albert Vera, the owner of Culver’s beloved Sorrento Italian Market and Vera Ranches, served as a city commissioner and is a lifelong Culver City resident. He ran on a “neighborhoods first” agenda focused on “protecting the things that make our city special and solving everyday problems for Culver City residents.”  “We need to be smart about our city’s finances, but we also have to focus on important issues like attainable housing for working professionals, public safety for all of our residents and intelligent ways of dealing with traffic, transportation and mobility,” Vera said.
  • Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, an attorney, equity advocate and self-described Culver City mom, is the Interim Dean of Students and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at USC Gould School of Law. She also serves as the Vice-Chair of the Culver City General Plan Advisory Committee. “My vision is for Culver City to become a model of responsive government that genuinely strives to meet the needs of everyone in our city.” McMorrin says. “I am ready to help transform Culver City into a truly inclusive city. I understand the consequences of systemic racism on Black, Indigenous, and people of color. As a strong leader and problem-solver, I am committed to working together with the community to reimagine public safety and community well-being in Culver City.
  •  Current Culver City mayor Göran Eriksson, born and raised in Sweden, has been a Culver City resident since 1987. Prior to becoming a Councilmember, Eriksson served as President of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce and as the Chair of the Culver City Finance Advisory Committee. “As Mayor of Culver City during this unprecedented time, I have worked hard to effectively communicate Culver City’s policies to the public and responsibly navigate both COVID-19’s public health and economic impacts. For the past several months I have taken the initiative to regularly produce video public service announcements regarding the city’s COVID-19 response,” Eriksson writes. 

Ballot Measures

  • Measure B – Voter Approval of all Interim or Permanent Rent Control Measures:
    • NO (12,231) 54.50%
    • YES (10,211 45.50%
  • Measure RE – Real Estate Property Transfer Tax for Essential Services
    • YES (11,510) 51.89%
    • NO (10,671) 48.11%

For more information about candidates and ballot measures CLICK HERE.

