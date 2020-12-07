Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually
* George Gascon Officially Sworn In as Los Angeles 43rd District Attorney All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Final Culver City Election Results
December 7, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Two new faces will be seated on Culver City City Council plus local voters decide on rent control and a...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City
December 3, 2020 Staff Report
Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Iconic Westside Deli Reopens
December 3, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Beverly Hills staple Nate ‘n Al’s reopens By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside deli has reopened after shutting down this...
Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing
Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!
From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...Read more