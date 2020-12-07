December 8, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020

* Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually
* George Gascon Officially Sworn In as Los Angeles 43rd District Attorney All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Final Culver City Election Results

December 7, 2020

Two new faces will be seated on Culver City City Council plus local voters decide on rent control and a...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

December 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Real Estate, video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...

The scene of an attempted armed carjacking in Culver City. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City

December 3, 2020

Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
News, video

LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Dining, Featured, News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Dining, Featured, News

Iconic Westside Deli Reopens

December 3, 2020

Beverly Hills staple Nate ‘n Al’s reopens By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside deli has reopened after shutting down this...
News

Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

December 2, 2020

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl speaking at a 2019 event. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!

December 1, 2020

From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...

