Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City
December 3, 2020 Staff Report
Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Iconic Westside Deli Reopens
December 3, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Beverly Hills staple Nate ‘n Al’s reopens By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside deli has reopened after shutting down this...
Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing
Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!
From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...
Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
