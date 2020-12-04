Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by .7% in December and check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...
Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
