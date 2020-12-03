To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it really help? Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
Iconic Westside Deli Reopens
December 3, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Beverly Hills staple Nate ‘n Al’s reopens By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside deli has reopened after shutting down this...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!
From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...
Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City
November 25, 2020 Staff Report
Pizzette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup By Toi Creel A long awaited food destination has finally opened...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...
Four Suspects at Large After Culver City Armed Carjacking
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Mercedes stolen at gunpoint Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for four suspects who stole a...
