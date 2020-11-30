Home Intruder Results in 3 Hour Culver City Police Standoff With Mentally Ill Woman

Peaceful conclusion to November 28 event that forced several evacuations

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police engaged in a three hour standoff with a mentally woman over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department, on November 28, at approximately 3:02 a.m., officers received a call for service regarding a residential burglary in progress on the 3400 block of Cattaraugus Avenue.

Upon the officer’s arrival, officers met with the homeowner who told them he encountered a female that was unknown to him inside of his bathroom. The homeowner believed the female was still inside of the house and told the officers there were four firearms, possibly unsecured, inside of the residence. According to CCPD, based on the threat to public safety, and the fact the female was potentially armed, several nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

“As officers made efforts to establish communication with the female, they observed her inside of the residence collecting various articles of property and displaying signs of someone possibly suffering from mental health issues,” CCPD said. “Although the female continued to ignore the officers repeated requests to come outside and speak with them, the officers continued their efforts to build a rapport with her and gain voluntary compliance for over three hours.”

The officers’ efforts to deescalate the situation eventually proved to be successful, as the female finally exited the residence and was safely taken into custody.

“It was ultimately determined the female was in fact suffering from mental health issues. The female was transported to a local medical facility for further assessment, including a full psychiatric evaluation,” CCPD said.

For any further questions regarding this incident, contact the CCPD’s Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Andrew Bellante at (310) 253-6316.