Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Culver City Education Foundation’s Giving Tuesday

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

From Culver City Unified School District GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity to support the Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) through its Annual Campaign....
Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City studio. Photo: Courtesy.
Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...

Photo: WeHo Sausage Co. (Facebook).
Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City

November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020

Pizette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup By Toi Creel A long awaited food destination has finally opened...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...

The 6100 block of Buckingham Parkway. Photo: Google.
Four Suspects at Large After Culver City Armed Carjacking

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Mercedes stolen at gunpoint Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for four suspects who stole a...

Photo: CulverCityBus.com
Culver City Wins Transit Agency of the Year Award

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Culver City transit line earns state-wide award By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Transportation Department, which includes Culver CityBus, has been named...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 22, 2020

November 22, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...

7-Eleven at 5495 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Culver City 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Suspect robs Sepulveda Blvd 7-Eleven Tuesday night A man made off with cash after robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at...

