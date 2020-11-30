Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...
Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City
November 25, 2020 Staff Report
Pizette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup By Toi Creel A long awaited food destination has finally opened...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...
Four Suspects at Large After Culver City Armed Carjacking
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Mercedes stolen at gunpoint Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for four suspects who stole a...
Culver City Wins Transit Agency of the Year Award
November 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City transit line earns state-wide award By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Transportation Department, which includes Culver CityBus, has been named...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Culver City 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint
November 19, 2020 Staff Report
Suspect robs Sepulveda Blvd 7-Eleven Tuesday night A man made off with cash after robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...Read more
POPULAR
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...Read more