November 25, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City

Photo: WeHo Sausage Co. (Facebook).

Pizette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup

By Toi Creel

A long awaited food destination has finally opened its doors in Culver City.

The Citizen Public market, in the historic Citizen Building in Culver City, welcomed customers on November 18, showcasing local chefs and eateries. The current tenets are local coffee roaster goodboybob, Nancy Silverton’s Pizette and the WEHO Sausage Co.

The market is open every day from 8 AM to 10 PM with each vendor keeping a different set of hours. Explore vendors’ hours at citizenpublicmarket.com/explore. Eventually, a total of eight restaurants will take space inside the building.

Architecture and design studio NCA Studio, based in Los Angeles, was the brains behind the concept of the project getting help on creative direction and development from Jonathan Sample of Modern Format.

The Citizen Public Market was formerly known as the Citizen Publishing Company Building and has served as a historic relic and landmark since its opening in 1929. When revamping the space, designers made sure to include original elements from the building and maintain as much history as possible.

in Culver City, Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Dining, video

Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
News, video

Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...

The 6100 block of Buckingham Parkway. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Four Suspects at Large After Culver City Armed Carjacking

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Mercedes stolen at gunpoint Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for four suspects who stole a...

Photo: CulverCityBus.com
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City Wins Transit Agency of the Year Award

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Culver City transit line earns state-wide award By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Transportation Department, which includes Culver CityBus, has been named...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, video

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 22, 2020

Read more
November 22, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...

7-Eleven at 5495 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Suspect robs Sepulveda Blvd 7-Eleven Tuesday night A man made off with cash after robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at...
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

After Tuesday Vote Tally Culver City’s City Council Race Still Too Close to Call

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Less than 20 votes separating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Over two weeks after the election, in...
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Restaurants React to 50 Percent Capacity Regulations

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, video

Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...

Photo: Adrift Burger Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Westside Burger Pop-Up

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

David Myers opens burger spot on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers, of restaurants including Comme Ça...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Westside Wellness

Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR