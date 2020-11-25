Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City

Pizette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup

By Toi Creel

A long awaited food destination has finally opened its doors in Culver City.

The Citizen Public market, in the historic Citizen Building in Culver City, welcomed customers on November 18, showcasing local chefs and eateries. The current tenets are local coffee roaster goodboybob, Nancy Silverton’s Pizette and the WEHO Sausage Co.

The market is open every day from 8 AM to 10 PM with each vendor keeping a different set of hours. Explore vendors’ hours at citizenpublicmarket.com/explore. Eventually, a total of eight restaurants will take space inside the building.

Architecture and design studio NCA Studio, based in Los Angeles, was the brains behind the concept of the project getting help on creative direction and development from Jonathan Sample of Modern Format.

The Citizen Public Market was formerly known as the Citizen Publishing Company Building and has served as a historic relic and landmark since its opening in 1929. When revamping the space, designers made sure to include original elements from the building and maintain as much history as possible.