Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality products to choose from and caring and knowledgeable staff to help you along the way in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
News, video

Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, video

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 22, 2020

November 22, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Real Estate, video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Restaurants React to 50 Percent Capacity Regulations

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, video

Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...

Photo: Adrift Burger Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Westside Burger Pop-Up

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

David Myers opens burger spot on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers, of restaurants including Comme Ça...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
News, video

“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Real Estate, video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
News, video

Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Dining, video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...

