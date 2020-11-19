November 20, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Restaurants React to 50 Percent Capacity Regulations

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent

By Toi Creel

Local restaurants are having to make some big changes in order to comply with the new COVID-19 guidelines. Hear what Westside chefs have to say about the new restrictions that limit restaurant capacity to 50 percent.

LA County officials announced that on November 20 that outdoor dining would be reduced to 50 percent for bars, restaurants, breweries, and wineries. The stricter protocol comes following the rise of COVID-19 cases in LA County for the third time. Recently cases had risen to around 3,000 per day.

In addition, county health officials say that if the five-day average of cases surpasses 4,000, all outdoor dining will be suspended. On Thursday, the county reported over 5,000 cases.

The regulations have provided a new challenge for local restaurants, including many on the Westside.

“Sometimes it feels like our industry is used as the rudder steering this ship — no other industry has been impacted so tumultuously as much as ours has,” Sam Trude of Great White in Venice told Eater LA. “We’re one of the lucky ones because we have a loyal customers supporting us. Our heart goes other restaurants and industries that aren’t able to open.”

Other restaurant owners who have already adapted to pandemic changes say they feel frustrated.

“There is no capacity limit on my patio, we only have nine tables in Palms and 30 tables in Torrance,” Ivan Vasquez of Madre in Torrance, Palms, and West Hollywood told Eater. “With our patio not even getting full we are already at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants like Madre have already spent thousand of dollars in umbrellas, heaters, tables, chairs, grass, lighting, face shields, outdoor barriers, tents, contractor labor cost, canopies, training, sanitizing stations, permits, and licenses.”

Jeffrey Merrihue of Heroic Italian in Santa Monica said the restaurant understands the need for safety but feels like the new outdoor measures are counterproductive and will be harmful.

“Heroic appreciates the need to fight the current second surge of COVID and indeed think the curfew is a good idea. The restriction on outdoor dining, however, makes no sense. All medical studies encourage outdoor activity noting that the vast majority of infections come from under-ventilated indoor activity. Driving people indoors in the middle of the flu season will only make things worse. Also, 95 percent of all outdoor dining is dramatically smaller than the indoor dining it is supposed to augment/replace. This reduction is like splitting a grain of rice into four pieces,” Merrihue told Eater.

Others were more blunt in their assesment.

“I don’t know what to say,” Jon Yao of Kato in West LA told Eater. “It’s going to crush us,”

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...

Photo: Adrift Burger Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Westside Burger Pop-Up

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

David Myers opens burger spot on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers, of restaurants including Comme Ça...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Westside Wellness

Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, video

“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...

Clockwise from top left: Albert Vera, Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, Freddy Puza, Göran Eriksson.
Culver City, Featured, News

Race for Final Seat on Culver City Council Remains Too Close to Call

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Less than 20 votes seprating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Nearly two weeks after the election, in...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Oped

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part...
News, video

Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...

Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand are among the stars appearing at the 50th Anniversary celebration for CLARE | MATRIX. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR