November 20, 2020

Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Westside Burger Pop-Up

Photo: Adrift Burger Bar (Facebook).

David Myers opens burger spot on Abbot Kinney

By Toi Creel

Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers, of restaurants including Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a burger experience to the Westside.

On November 11, Myers opened Adrift Burger Bar, a pop-up restaurant at 1025 Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

According to his website, the Gypsy chef, the restaurant is “serving David’s signature burgers and classics with all the fixings alongside grown-up shakes and fries. ADRIFT Burger Bar embraces David’s Californian roots with hints of his global sojourns etched across the menu.”

On the menu will also be Myer’s famous Comme Ça burger, under the name DM Burger, which gained him accolades in the LA-area more than 5 years ago.

Diners will also be able to enjoy several other types of burgers with completely customizable options including more patties, adding vegetables like fried mushrooms. In addition, there’s also a “charitable topping” option on the menu, where diners add a financial donation that goes directly to the St. Joseph Center in Venice.

As far as how long diners can expect the burger joint to be there, Myers expects at least through the end of 2020.

