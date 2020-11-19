Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season
* Los Angeles Teams Up With Google “Tree Canopy” project
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020
Westside Restaurants React to 50 Percent Capacity Regulations
November 19, 2020 Staff Report
Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Westside Burger Pop-Up
November 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
David Myers opens burger spot on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers, of restaurants including Comme Ça...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education
November 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Race for Final Seat on Culver City Council Remains Too Close to Call
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Less than 20 votes seprating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Nearly two weeks after the election, in...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need
November 10, 2020 Staff Report
CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD...
