12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board

By Sam Catanzaro

A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is in the works for a Westside neighborhood.

The project, known as Belmont Village, is planned for 10822 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood.

New renderings of the project will be presented on November 18 to the Westwood Design Review Board.

Plans call for a 12-story senior housing project with three levels of subterranean parking. The project calls for 53 independent dwelling units, 77 assisted living guest rooms and 46 memory care guest rooms. The ground floor will include amenity spaces such as an indoor pool and a screening room. The top floor will include a dining room, lounge, great room, bistro, gym and outdoor terraces.

The proposal also calls for a two-story education center to include preschool, toddler and infant classrooms with supporting administrative spaces and play areas. Church offices for the adjacent Westwood Presbyterian Church and Sunday school education spaces including a children’s classroom with breakout spaces will be provided on the upper level.

