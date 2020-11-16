“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Race for Final Seat on Culver City Council Remains Too Close to Call
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Less than 20 votes seprating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Nearly two weeks after the election, in...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need
November 10, 2020 Staff Report
CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Man Robs Culver City Trader Joes at Gunpoint
November 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Man makes off with $1,000 in cash By Chad Winthrop A man robbed a Culver City Trader Joes at gunpoint...
Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...
Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes
November 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
