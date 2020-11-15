A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members of the community. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
South Bay Police Chase Ends in Mar Vista
Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in...
Westside Tavern Closes Permanently
Westside Tavern closes due to COVID-19 pandemic By Kerry Slater A popular boutique tavern has closed for good due to...
Large Fire Breaks out in Palms Building
Fire breaks out in vacant Venice Boulevard building Friday By Sam Catanzaro A vacant building on Venice Boulevard in Palms...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Culver City High School Student-Athletes Are Back in Action, Training in Pods
November 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City High School athletes are back in action! The California Interscholastic Federation (C.I.F.) is proceeding with its proposed July...
Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim...
LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday
April 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
$35 Million Carla Ridge Mansion Tops December Beverly Hills Home Sales
January 31, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Compiled by Murray Weisberg Stay up to date on the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Here are all the single-family...
Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Wieleded ‘Bicycle Part’, Not Gun LAPD Says
January 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Police release more information on fatal shooting following calls for more transparency By Sam Catanzaro Law enforcement officials have announced...
Contagious Measles Patients Pass Through LAX, May Have Exposed Others
December 19, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Three children with measles pass through Terminal 4 By Staff Writer Three children with measles passed through LAX earlier this...
Culver City Fire Department Helping Fight Blazes Across State
November 1, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
CCFD aids in combating Palisades, Tick and Kincade fires By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) has been...
City of LA to Deploy Mobile Showers Near Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Today
October 17, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
All-day operation Friday By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles will be deploying mobile showers starting at 9:00 a.m....
Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run
October 17, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect has been taken into...
E-Scooter Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Two Burglary Suspects in Culver City
September 19, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police recover iPad, purse, credit card By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) arrested two burglary...
