Large Fire Breaks out in Palms Building

Smoke rises from a fire burning in a vacant Venice Blvd building. Photo: Citizen.

Fire breaks out in vacant Venice Boulevard building Friday

By Sam Catanzaro

A vacant building on Venice Boulevard in Palms is currently up in flames.

According to the Los Angles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. at 10801 Venice Boulevard, burning in a vacant dental office.

LAFD and Culver City Fire Department crews arrived to find a one-story vacant commercial building with heavy smoke showing.

At 11:45 a.m., the LAFD reported that “Two additional task forces have responded. Crews fighting fire inside the structure are now withdrawing to transition to defensive operations (applying water from the exterior only), as the battle continues.”

According to 12:18 Citizen post, firefighters remain on scene and report they are making progress extinguishing the fire. Flames on one side of the building that have been successfully contained, Citizen also notes.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

