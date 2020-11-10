November 10, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

What To Drink For The Holidays

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a mocktail recipe The Alley Lounge in Culver City in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Dining, video
Related Posts
News, video

Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
video, Westside Wellness

Looking For A Way To Destress?

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Real Estate, video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
News, video

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...

Photo: ivystationculvercity.com
Dining, Featured, News

Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, video

Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
News, video

Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...

Nashville hot chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: daveshotchicken.com.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...
Dining, video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR