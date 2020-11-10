Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a mocktail recipe The Alley Lounge in Culver City in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
What To Drink For The Holidays
Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Looking For A Way To Destress?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant
November 5, 2020 Staff Report
Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...
Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot
October 29, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
