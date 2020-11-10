CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need

CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD School and Family Support Services is coordinating various district-wide efforts to support our CCUSD families in need during the holiday season to increase the joy and lessen the stress.

The District is excited to announce its Sponsor-a-Family Program. The program will enable families to provide gifts for a family in need. Both families will remain anonymous. Prior to the Thanksgiving break, sponsor families will receive the list of wishes and needs for each member of one family. Our request is that the sponsor family purchase at least one wish and one need for each member listed. All gifts will be dropped off at the District Office on December 10 and 11. School and Family Support Services staff will distribute the gifts on December 14 and 15. If you are able to make the holiday season special for another family, please click here and complete the form.

From CCUSD