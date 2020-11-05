November 6, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee
* Historical All Female Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...

Photo: ivystationculvercity.com
Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge results as of October 30. Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...
After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
Culver City Police Activate Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Election

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Additional CCPD officers assigned to field By Sam Catanzaro Ahead of the election Culver City police have activated their Emergency...

Rendering of 12444 Venice looking southeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Two Mar Vista Developments Underway With 100+ Units

November 1, 2020

November 1, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...

Travelodge (Normandie) - 18606 Normandie Avenue. Photo: Google.
Ten City of Hotels and Apartments Purchases for interim Housing

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

The scene of a Wednesday Fire at the 405 underpass. Photos: Citizen App.
Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Rubbish fire breaks out Wednesday afternoon  By Sam Catanzaro  A fire broke out near the 405 Freeway-Venice Boulevard underpass homeless...
Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...

