* Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee
* Historical All Female Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors
Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant
November 5, 2020 Staff Report
Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!
November 3, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day
November 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City Police Activate Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Election
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Additional CCPD officers assigned to field By Sam Catanzaro Ahead of the election Culver City police have activated their Emergency...
Two Mar Vista Developments Underway With 100+ Units
November 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Ten City of Hotels and Apartments Purchases for interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Staff Report
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rubbish fire breaks out Wednesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out near the 405 Freeway-Venice Boulevard underpass homeless...
Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...
