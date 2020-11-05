Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant

Pizette set to open November 12

By Kerry Slater

Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called called Pizzette to Culver City in the coming days.

As reported by Wine Spectator, the restaurant–located in the Citizen Public Market food hall on Culver Boulevard–is set to open for takeout on November 12.

Pizzette is Silverton’s first fast-casual restaurant. The menu consists of both traditional pizzette, small flat pizzas, and stuffed pizzette, a cross between a pizza and a pita sandwich, as well as salads.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days per week.

Silverton who won the prestigious James Beard Foundation Outstanding Chef Award in 2014, is the co-founder La Brea Bakery. Her other restaurants include Pizzeria Mozza, Osteria Mozza and Chi Spacca. Recently Silverton opened the Barish, a steakhouse on Hollywood Boulevard.