Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405
* LA Budget Deficit Estimated At $400-$600 Million
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing
Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day
November 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Culver City Police Activate Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Election
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Additional CCPD officers assigned to field By Sam Catanzaro Ahead of the election Culver City police have activated their Emergency...
Two Mar Vista Developments Underway With 100+ Units
November 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Ten City of Hotels and Apartments Purchases for interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Staff Report
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rubbish fire breaks out Wednesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out near the 405 Freeway-Venice Boulevard underpass homeless...
Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...
Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot
October 29, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children
October 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day
Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...Read more
POPULAR
LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day
Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...Read more