Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020

* Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405
* LA Budget Deficit Estimated At $400-$600 Million
Featured, News

LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Activate Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Election

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Additional CCPD officers assigned to field By Sam Catanzaro Ahead of the election Culver City police have activated their Emergency...

Rendering of 12444 Venice looking southeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, Mar Vista, News, Real Estate

Two Mar Vista Developments Underway With 100+ Units

November 1, 2020

November 1, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...

Travelodge (Normandie) - 18606 Normandie Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Ten City of Hotels and Apartments Purchases for interim Housing

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, Featured, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

The scene of a Wednesday Fire at the 405 underpass. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Rubbish fire breaks out Wednesday afternoon  By Sam Catanzaro  A fire broke out near the 405 Freeway-Venice Boulevard underpass homeless...
News, video

Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...

Nashville hot chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: daveshotchicken.com.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...
Dining, video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...

