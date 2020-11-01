November 2, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Mar Vista Developments Underway With 100+ Units

Rendering of 12444 Venice looking southeast. Photos: TCA Architects.

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise

By Kerry Slater

Over a year after breaking ground, a duo of multifamily apartment buildings are beginning to rise near in Mar Vista near Venice High School.

The first property, located at 12575 Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista, will include 52 apartment units in a five-story building with 48 underground parking spaces. The development, expected to be completed in 2021, currently has a tower crane on site doing work.

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast.

The second property, located across the street at 12444 Venice Boulevard, will include 77 units above 2,1000 square feet of ground-floor retail and parking for 84 vehicles on a lot that used to be a shopping center. The development, expected to be complete in around two years, currently has rebar cages protruding from above ground.

Both developments are designed by TCA Architects and both will feature rooftop decks, fitness centers and club rooms.

in Featured, Mar Vista, News, Real Estate
