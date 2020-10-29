October 30, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling
* 18 Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

in News, video
Related Posts
Nashville hot chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: daveshotchicken.com.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...
Dining, video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
News, video

Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Partial soft-story collapse due to inadequate shear strength at ground level during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
Featured, News, Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
video

Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
Real Estate, Realty, video

MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...

Samy's Camera in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
News, video

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR