Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling
* 18 Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing
Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot
October 29, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children
October 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series.
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes
October 26, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...
