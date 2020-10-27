With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in Santa Monica are struggling. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children
October 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes
October 26, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...
Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families
During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s...
Younger People Are Driving New COVID-19 Cases According to LA County
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Westside Middle School Providing Free Flu Shots for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Staff Report
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
Culver City Unified Named Third Most Diverse School District in the State
October 19, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCUSD named 3rd most diverse district in state, 37 out of 977 school districts in California overall Niche, a website...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
