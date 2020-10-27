October 28, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in Santa Monica are struggling. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Partial soft-story collapse due to inadequate shear strength at ground level during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes

October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark

October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say

October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...

Samy's Camera in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...

Photo: Swingers (Facebook)
Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s...
Younger People Are Driving New COVID-19 Cases According to LA County

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Westside Middle School Providing Free Flu Shots for Students and Family

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
Culver City Unified Named Third Most Diverse School District in the State

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

CCUSD named 3rd most diverse district in state, 37 out of 977 school districts in California overall Niche, a website...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

