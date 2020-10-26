Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series.
* Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000
Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes
October 26, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families
During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s...
Younger People Are Driving New COVID-19 Cases According to LA County
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Westside Middle School Providing Free Flu Shots for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Staff Report
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
