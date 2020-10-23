October 23, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design.

in Real Estate, Realty, video
Related Posts
News, video

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...
video

Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Dining, video

Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

Read more
October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
News, video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, video

City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget: Culver City Beat – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Development Replacing Sawtelle Car Wash

October 18, 2020

Read more
October 18, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways

October 18, 2020

Read more
October 18, 2020

After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
News, video

Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time: Culver City Beat – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time * LA County...
News, video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Dining, video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

Read more
October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
News, video

Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Real Estate

First Look at Culver City’s 1111 Jefferson Project

October 11, 2020

Read more
October 11, 2020

Check out renderings of a Culver City development the would see a Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline be replaced...

Motel 6 in Harbor City, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Real Estate

LA County Set to Buy 8 Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR