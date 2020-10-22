October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...
Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families
During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s...
Younger People Are Driving New COVID-19 Cases According to LA County
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Westside Middle School Providing Free Flu Shots for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Staff Report
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
Culver City Unified Named Third Most Diverse School District in the State
October 19, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCUSD named 3rd most diverse district in state, 37 out of 977 school districts in California overall Niche, a website...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Homeless Man Found Dead at Ballona Creek
October 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Body found Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was found dead near the Ballona Creek over the weekend....
City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget: Culver City Beat – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: Development Replacing Sawtelle Car Wash
A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Police Warn of Westside Burglar Targeting Joggers and Walkers
October 15, 2020 Westside Today Staff
LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
Culver City’s Great Pumpkin Hunt Is a Perfect Alternative to Trick-or-Treating
Trick or Treating this year may seem scary, but Culver City Walk n’ Rollers has another way to collect goodies....
