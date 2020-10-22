October 23, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn more in this video made possible by DBR Roofing

Related Posts
News, video

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...
Dining, video

Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
News, video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, video

City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget: Culver City Beat – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget * LA City Council Unanimously...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
News, video

Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time: Culver City Beat – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time * LA County...
News, video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Dining, video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
News, video

Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
News, video

ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Dining, video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
News, video

New Changes To Culver City Roadways: Culver City Beat – October, 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Changes To Culver City Roadways * LA City Council Moves...

