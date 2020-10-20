Younger People Are Driving New COVID-19 Cases According to LA County

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles County health officials say that young adults and teenagers are driving new COVID-19 case counts.

As of Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has identified 289,366 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,877 deaths.

Throughout the pandemic, people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old have had the highest number of cases, now accounting for 58 percent of all cases. When you add teenagers, a group who the County says “may be out socializing”, individuals between 12 through 50 years old account for 68 percent of new cases.

In addition, people between the ages of 18 and 29 years old have had a significant increase in hospitalizations and now comprise of over 10 percent of hospitalizations. This has doubled from five percent of all hospitalizations seen in mid-May among this age group, according to Public Health.

“We are seeing younger people become very seriously ill from COVID-19 and tragically, some die. It is important that people of all ages use every tool we each have to protect themselves and each other from transmission of the virus. We are very grateful to everyone – both those who are identified cases and those who are their close contacts – who has completed an interview with our contact tracing staff,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.