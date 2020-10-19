Homeless Man Found Dead at Ballona Creek

Body found Sunday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

A homeless man was found dead near the Ballona Creek over the weekend.

The body was discovered Sunday afternoon along the shore of the Ballona Creek near California State Route 90.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the decedent has been identified as Rigoberto Pena, born 9/21/76. He was homeless, a spokesperson for the Coroner said.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) did not have any further information about the death when reached for comment.

The Coroner examination is pending. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.