October 20, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Unified Named Third Most Diverse School District in the State

CCUSD named 3rd most diverse district in state, 37 out of 977 school districts in California overall

Niche, a website that helps parents discover schools and neighborhoods that are right for them, has named Culver City Unified School District the third most diverse school district in California. The site also identified CCUSD as the 29th best place to teach in California (among 690 districts) and ranked the District No. 37 on its 2021 list of Best School Districts in California.

Using a wide array of statistics, Niche’s 2021 rankings are based on rigorous analysis of demographic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents as well as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more. 

“We are honored to be recognized for the incredible learning environment our students, teachers, staff and community have created on our campuses – and even online as we deal with distance learning,” said CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart. “We believe academics are only part of the equation and work hard every day to address all of our students’ social-emotional needs, mental health and physical health. It is nice to be recognized for our efforts, and we will continue to be focused on equity, inclusion and preparing our students for lifelong learning.”

Lockhart added that she is especially proud of the District’s diversity.

 “We know, and live, the diversity of our schools and community each and every day,” she said. “This ranking affirms the value we place on our differences and the beauty of our teaching and learning experiences together.”

CCUSD students are 51% male and 49% female. The District is also 37.2% Hispanic, 26.5% white, 12.9% African-American, 12.1% Asian, 10.8% multi-racial, 0.2% Pacific Islander and 0.2% Native American.

CCUSD has always celebrated its diversity. The District was the first in the nation to create a Spanish Immersion program and among the first to create a Japanese Immersion program. Culver City High School offers a slew of student clubs and organizations that celebrate diversity, including the Asian Student Union, Black Student Union, Intercultural Student Union, Latinos Unidos, Korean Culture Club, Multi-Ethnic Club, Muslim Student Association, and more.

“Though our schools are diverse, the best way to honor our diversity is to dive into the work that we as a school community must do to promote equity in all of our practices and policies,” Lockhart said. “There is much work to be done. We have adopted an Equity Plan, which was the collaborative effort of our various stakeholders, students, parents, and staff. This plan will outline the steps that we as a district will take over the next three years which will make CCUSD an even better district or all of our students.” 

in Culver City, Education, Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

The scene near where a body was found on Saturday at Ballona Creek. Photo: Walter Lamb.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Homeless Man Found Dead at Ballona Creek

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

Body found Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was found dead near the Ballona Creek over the weekend....
News, video

City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget: Culver City Beat – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Development Replacing Sawtelle Car Wash

October 18, 2020

Read more
October 18, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways

October 18, 2020

Read more
October 18, 2020

After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Warn of Westside Burglar Targeting Joggers and Walkers

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Culver City’s Great Pumpkin Hunt Is a Perfect Alternative to Trick-or-Treating

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Trick or Treating this year may seem scary, but Culver City Walk n’ Rollers has another way to collect goodies....
News, video

Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time: Culver City Beat – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time * LA County...
News, video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...

Photo: Verspertine (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin Pauses 2020 Guide for California Citing COVID-19, Wildfires

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

City of Culver City to Hold 13th Annual City-Wide Disaster Drill

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

The California Great ShakeOut now known as International ShakeOut Day takes place on the third Thursday of October. This year’s...
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Collecting Free Hygiene Products and School Supplies

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
News, video

Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR