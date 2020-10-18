After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless individuals living near freeways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
Edify TV: Development Replacing Sawtelle Car Wash
A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Police Warn of Westside Burglar Targeting Joggers and Walkers
October 15, 2020 Westside Today Staff
LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
Culver City’s Great Pumpkin Hunt Is a Perfect Alternative to Trick-or-Treating
Trick or Treating this year may seem scary, but Culver City Walk n’ Rollers has another way to collect goodies....
Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time: Culver City Beat – October, 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time * LA County...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Pauses 2020 Guide for California Citing COVID-19, Wildfires
October 15, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
City of Culver City to Hold 13th Annual City-Wide Disaster Drill
October 13, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The California Great ShakeOut now known as International ShakeOut Day takes place on the third Thursday of October. This year’s...
Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Venice Family Clinic Collecting Free Hygiene Products and School Supplies
October 13, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
Culver City High Student Film Wins at Cannes
October 12, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Reflections, a short film written by Culver City High School student Ginger Anderson-Willis, featuring a physically-distanced cast and crew of...
First Look at Culver City’s 1111 Jefferson Project
Check out renderings of a Culver City development the would see a Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline be replaced...
LA County Set to Buy 8 Motels for Homeless Housing
October 9, 2020 Staff Report
LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
