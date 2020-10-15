October 16, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Great Pumpkin Hunt Is a Perfect Alternative to Trick-or-Treating

Trick or Treating this year may seem scary, but Culver City Walk n’ Rollers has another way to collect goodies.

Walk n’ Rollers will hide colored pumpkin signs at neighborhood Pumpkin Patches (near or around each school site and neighborhood park). Using a coloring page map, the challenge will be to find the pumpkins at each site and color your page to match. Then redeem your coloring page for a bag of treats. This way, the kids have some fun during Halloween and still get some treats too. Extra points for posting selfies in costume!

“We are so excited to partner with Walk n’ Rollers for this creative, fun and creative alternative to trick-or-treating,” said CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart. “Just because the county has recommended no door-to-door trick-or-treating this year, doesn’t mean we can’t still have fun and celebrate the season. The Great Pumpkin Hunt is a great alternative!”

Instructions:

  1. Download your Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch Map (available after October 26)
  2. Visit the Pumpkin Patch during the day on Halloween weekend.
  3. Find the hidden pumpkins and color your map to match.
  4. Then turn in your map for a bag of Halloween treats at your nearest pick-up site November 2-6!
  5. Bonus prize for posting a selfie to #CulverPride

Pumpkin Patches located at:

  • El Marino Language School / El Marino Park
  • El Rincon / Blanco Park
  • Farragut Elementary / CCMS
  • La Ballona Elementary School
  • Linwood E. Howe Elementary School
  • Fox Hills Park

Each neighborhood has a different map. You can download as many as you like, but be careful! Each coloring scheme is different, so you have to visit each site to make yours match. (one treat bag per coloring page).
Pick up sites will be announced at a later date.
For more information, please click here.

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District

in Culver City, Education, Featured, News
