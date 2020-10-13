October 13, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

City of Culver City to Hold 13th Annual City-Wide Disaster Drill

The California Great ShakeOut now known as International ShakeOut Day takes place on the third Thursday of October. This year’s ShakeOut is on October 15 at 10:15 AM. While COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and challenges, one thing’s for sure: ShakeOut is still happening this year!

What is “ShakeOut Day?”  ShakeOut Day is a self-led drill that allows participants to practice what to do should an earthquake strike —“Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter, if nearby.

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand

  • If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter
  • If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall, away from windows
  • Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs

HOLD ON until shaking stops

  • Under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts
  • No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

For the past 13 years, the City of Culver City has held a City-Wide Disaster Drill which now coincides with ShakeOut Day.  After practicing how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at 10:15am on October 15thtake a moment to review and update your family disaster plan and supplies.

Culver City First Responders (Fire, Police, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Culver City Amateur Radio Services (CCARES)) will also practice their earthquake procedures and drive their pre-designated routes through the City like they would when an earthquake strikes to gain situational awareness of what areas of the city have been hardest hit.

If you see them driving by, please wave and say hello!

Visit www.culvercity.org/emergencyprep for more information on how to make a disaster plan, build a kit, stay informed and get involved.

City of Culver City

in Featured, News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Providing Free Hygiene Products and School Supplies

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
News, video

Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Culver City High Student Film Wins at Cannes

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Reflections, a short film written by Culver City High School student Ginger Anderson-Willis, featuring a physically-distanced cast and crew of...
Featured, News, Real Estate

First Look at Culver City’s 1111 Jefferson Project

October 11, 2020

Read more
October 11, 2020

Check out renderings of a Culver City development the would see a Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline be replaced...

Motel 6 in Harbor City, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Real Estate

LA County Set to Buy 8 Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City High Teacher Earns National Outstanding Educator Award

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Culver City High School history teacher Andy Owens has been selected for the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award. This...
News, video

ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

Chicken tikka masala frankie at The Bombay Frankie Company. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Popular Indian Street Food Restaurant Opening in Culver City

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Westfield Culver City getting popular The Bombay Frankie Company By Kerry Slater A popular Indian street food restaurant is relocating...

Tasty offerings at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtsey.
Dining, Featured, News

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

LA County Indoor Malls, Nail Salons Given Green Light

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Featured, News, Oped, Westside Wellness

More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Playgrounds Open

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Outdoor playgrounds re-open Saturday, October 3 By Chad Winthrop Culver City outdoor playgrounds recently re-opened with measures in place to...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR