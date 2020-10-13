City of Culver City to Hold 13th Annual City-Wide Disaster Drill

The California Great ShakeOut now known as International ShakeOut Day takes place on the third Thursday of October. This year’s ShakeOut is on October 15 at 10:15 AM. While COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and challenges, one thing’s for sure: ShakeOut is still happening this year!

What is “ShakeOut Day?” ShakeOut Day is a self-led drill that allows participants to practice what to do should an earthquake strike —“Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter, if nearby.

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand

If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter

If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall, away from windows

Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs

HOLD ON until shaking stops

Under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts

No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

For the past 13 years, the City of Culver City has held a City-Wide Disaster Drill which now coincides with ShakeOut Day. After practicing how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at 10:15am on October 15th, take a moment to review and update your family disaster plan and supplies.

Culver City First Responders (Fire, Police, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Culver City Amateur Radio Services (CCARES)) will also practice their earthquake procedures and drive their pre-designated routes through the City like they would when an earthquake strikes to gain situational awareness of what areas of the city have been hardest hit.

If you see them driving by, please wave and say hello!

Visit www.culvercity.org/emergencyprep for more information on how to make a disaster plan, build a kit, stay informed and get involved.

City of Culver City