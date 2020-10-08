Popular Indian Street Food Restaurant Opening in Culver City

Westfield Culver City getting popular The Bombay Frankie Company

By Kerry Slater

A popular Indian street food restaurant is relocating to Culver City after years of operating out of a Westside gas station.

In a recent Instagram post, The Bombay Frankie Company announced that it has closed its location inside the Chevron gas station at 11261 Santa Monica Boulevard and will be reopening October 15 at Westfield Culver City.

“We cannot thank all of you enough for three fantastic years at our gas station beginnings!” the restaurant wrote.

The restaurant, as its namesake suggests, is known for frankies: a choice of protein wrapped in thin garlic naan with chickpea spread, jeera potatoes, veggies, mint chutney, raita topped in a tamarin drizzle.