National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a wide range of sweet tooths. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Popular Indian Street Food Restaurant Opening in Culver City
October 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westfield Culver City getting popular The Bombay Frankie Company By Kerry Slater A popular Indian street food restaurant is relocating...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
October 8, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
LA County Indoor Malls, Nail Salons Given Green Light
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...
Culver City Playgrounds Open
Outdoor playgrounds re-open Saturday, October 3 By Chad Winthrop Culver City outdoor playgrounds recently re-opened with measures in place to...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
October 5, 2020 Westside Today Staff
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Culver City Hot Prowl Burglary Caught on Tape
October 5, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Suspects break into occupied house Ring footage captures a recent hot prowl burglary of the occupied home of an elderly...
New Changes To Culver City Roadways: Culver City Beat – October, 5, 2020
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Changes To Culver City Roadways * LA City Council Moves...
Become a Volunteer for the Culver City General Plan 2045
Submitted by the City of Culver City The City of Culver City recently began updating its General Plan. This is...
Jogger Shot at in Culver City, Gunman at-Large
October 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police searching for suspect By Staff Writer Culver City police are searching for a gunman who fired shots...
Culver City Ralphs Cited for Failure to Report a Worker’s COVID-19 Death
October 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Groocery store faces $25k fine By Chad Winthrop California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) has cited five grocery...
Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation * Street Sweeping...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...Read more
POPULAR
ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...Read more