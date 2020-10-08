Culver City High Teacher Earns National Outstanding Educator Award

Culver City High School history teacher Andy Owens has been selected for the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award.

This distinguished award has existed for more than three decades. Students accepted into the University of Chicago Class of 2024 were asked to nominate an educator whose guidance has helped them along the path toward intellectual growth. Responses were received from thousands of students in recognition of educators who have positively impacted their lives.

Owens will be honored at a virtual event celebrating this year’s winners on Wednesday, October 21 at 5 p.m., featuring the following special guest speakers from UChicago: President Robert Zimmer, Provost Ka Yee C. Lee, and Trustee Greg Wendt. The presentation will be conducted using Zoom. Please click here to register.

Owens teachers AP U.S. History and U.S. History and serves as CCHS’s Mock Trial advisor as well the school’s Human Rights Club advisor. He graduated from UCLA in 1995 with a degree in history and completed his master’s degree in education and teaching from Chapman University.

He has taught at Culver City High School since 2006 and previously taught at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. His hobbies include globetrotting, music, film, writing, an array of competitive sports, and raising his twin girls – a very demanding hobby.

All award winners receive a commemorative award, certificate, and letter that includes details from the student they were nominated by.

