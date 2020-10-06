October 7, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Indoor Malls, Nail Salons Given Green Light

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen

By Staff Writer

Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among the sectors in Los Angeles County reopening Wednesday.

As of October 1, nail salons resumed indoor services at 25 percent capacity, though the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) noted that “outdoor services should continue as much as possible.”

On October 5, cardrooms reopened for outdoor operations only. Food and beverages may not be served at the tables, according to County rules, and face coverings are required.

On October 7, indoor shopping malls will be allowed to reopen with occupancy limited to 25 percent capacity. All food courts and all common areas remain closed.

In addition, outside playgrounds can reopen at the discretion of cities and L.A. County Parks and Recreation. Face coverings and physical distancing are required and outside playgrounds.

“All operators of businesses that are allowed to reopen are required to implement all Public Health protocols before reopening to ensure compliance and avoid citations, fines and possible closure. It is important that businesses protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible by following Public Health protocols and directives,” said Public Health.

As of Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health identified 274,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,654 deaths. Testing results are available for nearly 2,727,000 individuals with 9 percent of all people testing positive. As of Monday there are 674 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 27 percent of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.

in Featured, News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Featured, News, Oped, Westside Wellness

More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Playgrounds Open

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Outdoor playgrounds re-open Saturday, October 3 By Chad Winthrop Culver City outdoor playgrounds recently re-opened with measures in place to...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...

Ring footage shows a burglary suspect fleeing an occupied Culver City home. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Hot Prowl Burglary Caught on Tape

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

Suspects break into occupied house Ring footage captures a recent hot prowl burglary of the occupied home of an elderly...
News, video

New Changes To Culver City Roadways: Culver City Beat – October, 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Changes To Culver City Roadways * LA City Council Moves...
Featured, News

Become a Volunteer for the Culver City General Plan 2045

October 4, 2020

Read more
October 4, 2020

Submitted by the City of Culver City The City of Culver City recently began updating its General Plan. This is...

The 11200 Block of McDonald Street. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Jogger Shot at in Culver City, Gunman at-Large

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Culver City police searching for suspect By Staff Writer Culver City police are searching for a gunman who fired shots...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Ralphs Cited for Failure to Report a Worker’s COVID-19 Death

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Groocery store faces $25k fine By Chad Winthrop California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) has cited five grocery...
News, video

Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation * Street Sweeping...
Dining, Featured, News

Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Longtime chain to keep locations open By Toi Creel Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old...
Dining, Featured, News

LA County Says Breweries, Wineries Can Resume Outdoor Services

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...

Photo: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Parch (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
News, video

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR