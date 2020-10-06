Culver City Playgrounds Open

Outdoor playgrounds re-open Saturday, October 3

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City outdoor playgrounds recently re-opened with measures in place to slow the spread the of COVID-19.

“Culver City Parks, Recreation, and Community Services staff has thoroughly sanitized all playground equipment at City parks and will continue to do so twice daily,” the City of Culver City said of the October 3 re-opening.

Parents and children age two years old and older must always wear a cloth face covering, avoid people not in their household and sanitize hands before and after using playground equipment, the City noted.

In addition, there is no eating or drinking allowed at playgrounds. Indoor playgrounds remain closed.

Signs posted at playgrounds indicate capacity. If the capacity is reached and people are waiting, city officials say patrons must limit their visit to under 30 minutes.

As of Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health identified 274,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,654 deaths. In Culver City there has been 396 cases and 29 deaths.