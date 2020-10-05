October 6, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Changes To Culver City Roadways: Culver City Beat – October, 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* New Changes To Culver City Roadways
* LA City Council Moves To Build Ruth Bader Ginsburg Statue
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Become a Volunteer for the Culver City General Plan 2045

October 4, 2020

October 4, 2020

Submitted by the City of Culver City The City of Culver City recently began updating its General Plan. This is...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...

The 11200 Block of McDonald Street. Photo: Google.
Jogger Shot at in Culver City, Gunman at-Large

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Culver City police searching for suspect By Staff Writer Culver City police are searching for a gunman who fired shots...
Culver City Ralphs Cited for Failure to Report a Worker’s COVID-19 Death

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Groocery store faces $25k fine By Chad Winthrop California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) has cited five grocery...
Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation * Street Sweeping...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Longtime chain to keep locations open By Toi Creel Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old...
LA County Says Breweries, Wineries Can Resume Outdoor Services

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...

Photo: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Parch (Facebook).
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...

