Become a Volunteer for the Culver City General Plan 2045

Submitted by the City of Culver City

The City of Culver City recently began updating its General Plan. This is an exciting opportunity to develop a roadmap to make Culver City the best it can be for residents, workers, and visitors. From housing to parks, from our cultural vibrancy to our bustling economy, our goal is to make Culver City a place where everyone thrives. To achieve this, we know it takes broad and meaningful community engagement, so everyone contributes to shaping the future.

The City is continuing public engagement during the Safer at Home Public Health Orders through previously planned and new opportunities:

  • A Culver City Storybank that features photos and postcards that residents submit describing their Culver City stories
  • Educational videos on planning and existing conditions in our community
  • Teleconference meetings and study sessions of the General Plan Advisory Committee
  • A Tactical Urbanism1 demonstration project featuring a message board for the community to note ideas, to showcase how changes in our streets, parks and open space, or other public areas can transform our experiences, re-energize and make spaces welcoming 
  • and other digital engagement ideas

Volunteer Communications Network
The Picture Culver City Communications Network is a volunteer group of residents and organizations that will support the City of Culver City’s communications efforts to increase engagement of all residents and businesses in the General Plan Update process.

Volunteer Activities
Volunteers commit 4-8 hours per month to

  • Call friends and neighbors to inform and encourage them to participate in engagement activities
  • Forward information on how to participate in engagement activities and opportunities to organizations, community groups, and others whose voices we want to hear
  • Distribute and collect flyers and paper surveys to local community groups and businesses
  • Call seniors to record their Culver City stories and help create a Storybank 
  • Help assemble a Tactical Urbanism1 demonstration project
  • Help us build a photo album of Culver City images we can use for the General Plan by sharing your high-quality images of Culver City
  • and more 

You can let the GPU Team know if you want to volunteer. Contact us at [email protected] or by calling tel:1-310-253-5740 if you have any questions.

Visit the City of Culver City’s COVID-19 update page for more information on how the City is responding to the pandemic.

