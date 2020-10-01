Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy

Longtime chain to keep locations open

By Toi Creel

Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old Sizzler restaurant is one of California’s most popular chains.

However, due to economic troubles fueled by the nationwide coronavirus pandemic, the chain recently filed for bankruptcy.

The Chapter 11 filing excludes their international and franchised restaurants. Only the 14 company-owned restaurants will be impacted.

In a public statement issued on September 21st, Sizzler President Chris Perkins wrote, “Our current financial state is a direct consequence of the pandemic’s economic impact due to long-term indoor dining closures and landlords’ refusal to provide necessary rent abatements.”

In a press release, Sizzler added they will begin a restructuring process to renegotiate leases with landlords for the 14 company-owned restaurants. The company also told the Westside Today they plan to keep all Sizzler locations open for business throughout this process of renegotiating leases. That will take about 120 days.

This is not the first chain restaurant to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. California Pizza Kitchen also filed for bankruptcy due to coronavirus earlier this summer.

Sizzler was founded on January 27, 1958 in Culver City by Del and Helen Johnson. They began using the platform of having an affordable steak dinner the restaurant soon grew popularity with locations opening across Southern California.

The Culver City location is at 5801 Sepulveda Boulevard .