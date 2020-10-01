October 1, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy

Longtime chain to keep locations open

By Toi Creel

Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old Sizzler restaurant is one of California’s most popular chains.

However, due to economic troubles fueled by the nationwide coronavirus pandemic, the chain recently filed for bankruptcy.

The Chapter 11 filing excludes their international and franchised restaurants. Only the 14 company-owned restaurants will be impacted.

In a public statement issued on September 21st, Sizzler President Chris Perkins wrote, “Our current financial state is a direct consequence of the pandemic’s economic impact due to long-term indoor dining closures and landlords’ refusal to provide necessary rent abatements.”

In a press release, Sizzler added they will begin a restructuring process to renegotiate leases with landlords for the 14 company-owned restaurants. The company also told the Westside Today they plan to keep all Sizzler locations open for business throughout this process of renegotiating leases. That will take about 120 days.

This is not the first chain restaurant to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. California Pizza Kitchen also filed for bankruptcy due to coronavirus earlier this summer.

Sizzler was founded on January 27, 1958 in Culver City by Del and Helen Johnson. They began using the platform of having an affordable steak dinner the restaurant soon grew popularity with locations opening across Southern California.

The Culver City location is at 5801 Sepulveda Boulevard .

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Dining, Featured, News

LA County Says Breweries, Wineries Can Resume Outdoor Services

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Dining, video

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...

Photo: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Parch (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
News, video

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls

September 27, 2020

Read more
September 27, 2020

Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Dining, Featured, News

As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors  By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...

Left to right: KazuNori, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO. Photos: facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey

September 23, 2020

Read more
September 23, 2020

Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Burglary Suspect Makes Entry Into Occupied Culver City Residence

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Man enters Culver City home, confronted by residents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested this week a burglary suspect...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR