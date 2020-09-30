Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween
September 28, 2020 Staff Report
Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’
September 28, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls
September 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey
September 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...
Burglary Suspect Makes Entry Into Occupied Culver City Residence
September 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Man enters Culver City home, confronted by residents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested this week a burglary suspect...
Smoke From Wildfires Making You Sick?
September 22, 2020 Staff Report
UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Culver City Officials Threaten to Close Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn
September 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Officials post additional notices at skatepark By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...
