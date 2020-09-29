September 30, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they taste like, and how to enjoy them in this two part video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

News, video

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
Health + Fitness, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Dining, Featured, News

As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors  By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...

Left to right: KazuNori, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO. Photos: facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey

September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020

Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...
video

New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
News, video

Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, video

Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....

Sur La Table on Wilshire in Santa Monica, September 16. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Featured, News

Sur La Table Departing Westside

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...

