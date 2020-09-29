Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they taste like, and how to enjoy them in this two part video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey
September 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...
Sur La Table Departing Westside
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
