September 29, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking
* LA Street Food Vendors To Receive $6M Relief Fund
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

in News, video
Related Posts
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Health + Fitness, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls

September 27, 2020

Read more
September 27, 2020

Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Dining, Featured, News

As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors  By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...

Left to right: KazuNori, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO. Photos: facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey

September 23, 2020

Read more
September 23, 2020

Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Burglary Suspect Makes Entry Into Occupied Culver City Residence

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Man enters Culver City home, confronted by residents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested this week a burglary suspect...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Smoke From Wildfires Making You Sick?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Featured, News, Sports, Westside Wellness

Culver City Officials Threaten to Close Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Officials post additional notices at skatepark  By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...

Santa Monica's Palisades Bluffs over Labor Day weekend. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
video

New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

September 21, 2020

Read more
September 21, 2020

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR