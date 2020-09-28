Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween

Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor

By Kerry Slater

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City has announced it will not operate in any capacity this Halloween season.

The pumpkin patch, located at 10100 Jefferson Boulevard in Culver City, was founded in 1987 in Westwood by Becky and David Campbell and has become a mainstay for southland residents every Haloween season at its Culver City location.

“Mr. Bones focused on creating a spooky, fun space for families wherein kids could learn more about nature and the environment while celebrating the more traditional side of Halloween,” reads Mr. Bones’ website.

On September 24, Mr. Bones announced that it will not be operating in any capacity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After careful thought and planning, we have realized that we will not be able to open in any capacity in 2020 as we had hoped,” the company said. “We will be planning and creating for 2021 and posting a lot of fun content on our social media channels to help everyone celebrate from home.”

Mr. Bones had previously said it would be offering pumpkin and Halloween goodie delivery service.