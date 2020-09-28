September 29, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels

By Chad Winthrop

LAX recently launched a noise portal to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels within communities, including Culver City, a city currently in a legal battle with the airport over aircraft noise.

On September 2, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) launched two new mobile-friendly websites that provide quick and easy access to information about aircraft operations at both Los Angeles International (LAX) and Van Nuys (VNY) general aviation airports.

“The new noise portals offer the public an interactive site, driven by data and multimedia content, to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels within neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities,” LAWA said in their announcement.

Click here to access the Noise Portal for Los Angeles International Airport.

The sites offer neighborhood-specific details about how changes in aircraft takeoff or landing directions, as well as other procedures implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), can change aircraft noise levels in certain areas. Diagrams, videos, fact sheets, animations and illustrations offer a detailed but easy-to-understand look at typical aircraft routes and FAA procedures under different conditions. Visitors to the site can enter a specific address, or select a general area, and see diagrams of normal aircraft activity and more information.

“I am proud to announce that Los Angeles World Airports, the operator of Los Angeles International and Van Nuys airports, has launched an interactive portal providing access to information about aircraft operations and how those operations affect air traffic noise in our community. I have been working for years to compel the FAA to effectively regulate low-flying air traffic over Culver City. This website is a major step towards giving us the information we need to continue the fight against low-flying air traffic over Culver City and the noise and disruption these flights cause,” said Culver City Mayor Göran Eriksson.

According to LAWA, selecting the North and Northeast Communities area on the LAX Noise Portal, which covers neighborhoods from Playa Del Rey to View Park, will provide explanations about “early turns” and where aircraft fly during westerly or over-ocean operations.

The sites also offer “by the numbers” sections, which provide interactive reports including details about the types of aircraft and operations, runway usage during different times of day and more. There are also links to the LAX/Community Noise Roundtable, which provides a forum for local residents to engage on aircraft noise issues, a live flight tracker and instructions for leaving comments about aircraft noise.

The launch of this portal comes amidst a legal battle between the City of Los Angeles and Culver City and the FAA over the volume of noise planes create coming and going from LAX.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation
Related Posts
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls

September 27, 2020

Read more
September 27, 2020

Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Dining, Featured, News

As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors  By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...

Left to right: KazuNori, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO. Photos: facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey

September 23, 2020

Read more
September 23, 2020

Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Burglary Suspect Makes Entry Into Occupied Culver City Residence

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Man enters Culver City home, confronted by residents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested this week a burglary suspect...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Smoke From Wildfires Making You Sick?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Featured, News, Sports, Westside Wellness

Culver City Officials Threaten to Close Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Officials post additional notices at skatepark  By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...

Santa Monica's Palisades Bluffs over Labor Day weekend. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
News, video

Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Read more
September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...

Culver City Park. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Shots Fired and Live Ammo Found at Culver City Park

September 21, 2020

Read more
September 21, 2020

No victims reported by police By Sam Catanzaro Police found spent shells and live ammunition following reports of shots fired...

DoubleTree Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Hotel Stabbing Leaves Victim ‘Bleeding Profusely’

September 21, 2020

Read more
September 21, 2020

Suspect at-large, victim in critical condition following Friday incident at Culver City DoubleTree By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at-large...

An intensity map of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt throughout Los Angeles Friday night. Photo: USGS/Getty Images.
Featured, News

4.6 Quake Rocks Westside

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR