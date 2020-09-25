The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in the Olympic corridor. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey
September 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...
Burglary Suspect Makes Entry Into Occupied Culver City Residence
September 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Man enters Culver City home, confronted by residents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested this week a burglary suspect...
Smoke From Wildfires Making You Sick?
September 22, 2020 Staff Report
UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Culver City Officials Threaten to Close Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn
September 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Officials post additional notices at skatepark By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...
Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases?
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...
Shots Fired and Live Ammo Found at Culver City Park
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
No victims reported by police By Sam Catanzaro Police found spent shells and live ammunition following reports of shots fired...
Culver City Hotel Stabbing Leaves Victim ‘Bleeding Profusely’
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect at-large, victim in critical condition following Friday incident at Culver City DoubleTree By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at-large...
4.6 Quake Rocks Westside
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
