New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in video
News, video

Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, video

Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...
video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
News, video

Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, video

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
video

Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
News, video

New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Dining, video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
video

Free Rides on LA Metro?

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
News, video

Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Real Estate, video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
News, video

LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
video

Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....

