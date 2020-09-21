Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Free Rides on LA Metro?
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
