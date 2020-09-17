September 18, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Thieves Caught on Video Removing ATM From Culver City Restaurant

A man sprays a security camera before removing an ATM machine in Culver City. Photo: CCPD.

Culver City Police Department looking for at-large suspects

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for two men caught on security footage removing an ATM from a Culver City restaurant.

According to the Culver City Police Department, on September 16, 2020, at around 1:23 a.m., a burglary occurred at Public School 310, located at 9411 Culver Blvd.

“Two suspects entered the business through an unlocked rear door and began to spray paint several surveillance cameras. After spray painting the surveillance cameras, the suspects removed an ATM machine containing an unknown amount of money from the restaurant and fled the area in an unknown direction,” Culver City police say.

According to police, suspect #1 is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years of age, 5”10 to 6”2, medium build, wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. Suspect #2 is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age, 5’09 to 6’0, skinny build, wearing a black and grey shirt, black jeans and a black “CR” baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
